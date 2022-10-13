TV Icon Michael Landon's Family Hunts For Answers In Grandson's Death

It's been more than 30 years since actor Michael Landon died from pancreatic cancer at age 54, and now the family of the late star of "Little House on the Prairie" and "Bonanza" has been dealt another tragedy: The death of his grandson, Dylan Lupia. Lupia was just 24 years old, CBS News reported, so he never got to meet his famous grandfather.

Per People, Michael's death was the subject of a 2019 episode of the Reelz docuseries "Autopsy: The Last Hours of." The show investigated the theory that the actor's cancer was possibly caused by radiation from a nuclear facility located near the "Little House on the Prairie" set. However, experts concluded that his alcohol use and smoking were the most likely culprits.

Now, one of Michael's nine children, realtor Shawna Landon, is hoping to get answers of her own by pushing for authorities to investigate her son's death. On August 17, Lupia's body was found on the side of a Rancho Palos Verdes street by two passing drivers, per CBS News, and it was later discovered that he had been struck by a Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus. Shawna told Page Six that an entire day passed before she was notified about Lupia's death, and when she started asking questions about what happened to her son, the answers didn't add up.