Valerie Bertinelli And Wolfgang Van Halen Are Beyond Fuming Over A New Documentary

An upcoming documentary about late rock legend Eddie Van Halen is getting some heat from his family members. After an announcement about the new Reelz special, "Autopsy: The Last Hours of Eddie Van Halen," the "Jump" guitarist's son and ex-wife are voicing their displeasure on Twitter.

Eddie's son Wolfgang Van Halen quote-tweeted an article about the documentary, writing, "F**k @ReelzChannel, f**k everyone that works on this show, and f**k you if you watch it." His mother, actor Valerie Bertinelli replied to the tweet, writing, "Good Christ this is disgusting." Bertinelli and Eddie were married from 1981 to 2007, having met at one of Van Halen's concerts. Wolfgang became a musician himself, officially joining his father's band as their bassist in 2006 until Van Halen disbanded in 2020.

Reactions to Wolfgang and Valerie Bertinelli's tweets were mixed. Many supported their condemnation of the documentary, but others thought it was much ado about nothing. The "Autopsy: The Last Hours of ..." series is in its 13th season, and most previous episodes haven't received this kind of backlash. In defense of the show, one viewer wrote, "I love that show. The stories are handled respectfully ... That being said, I can understand your not wanting for dad's final hours reenacted for entertainment/educational purposes."

Plenty of documentaries have been made about late celebrities before, but there's one particular reason this one is rubbing the iconic guitarist's family members the wrong way.