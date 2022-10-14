Crisis Management Expert Decodes Brad Pitt's Career Pivot Amid Disturbing Legal Battle - Exclusive

It's been a busy (and certainly rough) past few months for Brad Pitt. The actor has been making plenty of headlines and generating online buzz, mostly for his seemingly never-ending legal battle against his former wife Angelina Jolie, but also because of his interesting ventures as of late.

After decades of impressing fans with his acting skills, Pitt made his grand debut as a sculptor last September, joining musician Nick Cave and artist Thomas Houseago in a group art exhibition at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland. He opened up about his foray into the visual arts world in an interview with Finnish publication Yle. "For me it's about self-reflection," said Pitt (via The Art Newspaper). "It was born out of ownership over what I call a 'radical inventory of the self.' And getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt and the moments I've just gotten wrong."

Perhaps what's more intriguing, however, was when the "Bullet Train" actor launched his own genderless, anti-aging skincare line Le Domaine, in partnership with organic wine growers Perrin family (who worked with Pitt on restoring his Chateau Miraval winery in Provence, France). "I don't want to be running from aging," he told British Vogue. "It's a concept we can't escape, and I would like to see our culture embracing it a bit more, talking about it in those terms."

Now, we spoke to a crisis management expert to make sense of Pitt's sudden career change whilst in the middle of his disturbing legal battle against Jolie (which now includes allegations of child and domestic abuse against the actor).