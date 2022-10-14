The Heartbreaking Title John Travolta Gave Kelly Preston In His Emotional Birthday Tribute
John Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston, were generally one of Hollywood's best-known couples, with the two having a marriage that lasted nearly 30 years. Famously, they met in 1987 while filming their first collaborative feature, "The Experts," and got married four years later, in 1991. Of course, as Preston later stated, they did not hook up at first, since she was already married to fellow actor Kevin Gage; however, as she said, she was "really with the wrong person."
Eventually, Travolta and Preston fell madly in love, had three children (one of whom tragically died in 2009, at the age of 17), and remained together for 29 years. As Preston told her husband in a tribute on what would be their final wedding anniversary, "You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally ... made me laugh harder than any other human being possible ... shared the most beautiful highs and at times lows."
In 2020, however, Preston died of breast cancer at the age of 57. And now, in light of what would have been Preston's 60th birthday, Travolta has made an emotional tribute to his late wife.
John Travolta calls late wife Kelly Preston his favorite dance partner
In an Instagram tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston posted on October 13 — what would have been Preston's 60th birthday — John Travolta referred to her as "my favorite dance partner," a reference to their famous scene in their first movie, "The Experts," in which the two had a long and steamy dance session together. "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner!" Travolta wrote. "We love you and miss you Kelly."
Of course, Travolta has famously danced in other films — including "Saturday Night Fever," its sequel, "Staying Alive," and "Pulp Fiction" — and has even been unafraid to show off his dance moves out-of-character, too, including at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, or alongside Princess Diana in 1985.
As a result, there's little doubt he liked to boogie with his wife while they got the chance too. In fact, the two even showed off their moves for Preston's 53rd birthday bash in New York, back in 2015.