The Heartbreaking Title John Travolta Gave Kelly Preston In His Emotional Birthday Tribute

John Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston, were generally one of Hollywood's best-known couples, with the two having a marriage that lasted nearly 30 years. Famously, they met in 1987 while filming their first collaborative feature, "The Experts," and got married four years later, in 1991. Of course, as Preston later stated, they did not hook up at first, since she was already married to fellow actor Kevin Gage; however, as she said, she was "really with the wrong person."

Eventually, Travolta and Preston fell madly in love, had three children (one of whom tragically died in 2009, at the age of 17), and remained together for 29 years. As Preston told her husband in a tribute on what would be their final wedding anniversary, "You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally ... made me laugh harder than any other human being possible ... shared the most beautiful highs and at times lows."

In 2020, however, Preston died of breast cancer at the age of 57. And now, in light of what would have been Preston's 60th birthday, Travolta has made an emotional tribute to his late wife.