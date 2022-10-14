Seth Green Alleges Another Instance Of Bill Murray's Unsettling On-Set Behavior

Although Bill Murray may be one of America's most recognizable and admired actors, he also has a famous history of unsettling behavior, both among castmates on-set, and in his personal life. In 2008, for instance, his wife Jennifer Butler filed for divorce, accusing Murray of domestic violence, infidelity, and addiction to alcohol, marijuana, and sex. The prior year, he had been pulled over by police in Sweden for driving a golf cart drunk.

Among his colleagues, Murray is known for his volatile mood swings, with fellow actor Dan Aykroyd famously labeling him "The Murricane." Among other harrowing events, he has tossed a producer into a lake during an argument, got into a physical fight with Chevy Chase, screamed at Richard Dreyfuss and threw an ashtray at him while drunk, allegedly headbutted "Charlie's Angels" director McG, and verbally provoked actor Lucy Liu so much so that she threw punches at him. Most recently, in April 2022, production of Aziz Ansari's comedy-drama film "Being Mortal" was suspended after a complaint was filed against Murray for "inappropriate behavior," which was later revealed to be sexual misconduct against a female production assistant.

Now, there is yet another accusation being made against the famed film star, this time by actor Seth Green, regarding an incident which took place when he was a child.