BravoCon 2022: Shereé Whitfield Gives The Final Word On Her Controversial Ex-Boyfriend
Shereé Whitfield just offered intel on what went down with her controversial ex-boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams.
"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star previously got involved with Gilliams, whom she dated for years, while he was in prison. He was sentenced to 10 years in 2013 after getting caught stealing more than $5 million from investors, per Reuters. They broke up when he got incarcerated, but eventually got back together in 2016, Page Six noted. At the time, Whitfield said that it was "cute and romantic" to date someone behind bars because they primarily communicate via "love letters." She added, "The positives of dating an incarcerated man, for me is, I really feel like I got to know him on a deeper level. A lot of times relationships are built on physical and a lot of times they don't work."
But when Gilliams was finally released from prison, he was reportedly not there for Whitfield at all. A "RHOA" episode even showed how he ghosted her on a date, when they were supposed to finally reunite. "He's a jerk!" her co-star Marlo Hampton told the outlet. "Like, who does that? I was so p*ssed. I was done after that. When he stood her up, I'm like, 'Oh no, forget him. Don't forget who the hell you are.'"
And it does look like Whitfield moved on from Gilliams, as she already has someone new in her life.
Shereé is no longer in touch with Tyrone
Shereé Whitfield has finally left everything involving Tyrone Gilliams in her past.
According to a reporter from The List who attended BravoCon 2022, Whitfield revealed that she's no longer in contact with her ex since they saw each other last. On top of that, she shared that she's already happily dating someone else. "I am having fun, I'm enjoying life, and I'm dating," she dished. When the host pressed if viewers would get to see her new rumored boyfriend, Martell Holt, on the show, she teased that he would be part of the new season, which the cast is currently filming. "That's a good possibility," she mused.
It's nice to know that Whitfield has finally realized her worth. In a past episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," she said that the ghosting incident made her realize a lot of things. "It made me re-evaluate, like, what are you doing? How can you let somebody treat you like that?" the star said on the show. "It kind of opened my eyes and you know, I started getting back into me." And while she admitted Holt wasn't her type, it looks like they're getting on well. "Watching the show, he is someone I would never ever think I would want to talk to, definitely not date," she said at the "RHOA" reunion. "But getting to know him is like a totally different person, I promise you."