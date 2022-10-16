BravoCon 2022: Shereé Whitfield Gives The Final Word On Her Controversial Ex-Boyfriend

Shereé Whitfield just offered intel on what went down with her controversial ex-boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star previously got involved with Gilliams, whom she dated for years, while he was in prison. He was sentenced to 10 years in 2013 after getting caught stealing more than $5 million from investors, per Reuters. They broke up when he got incarcerated, but eventually got back together in 2016, Page Six noted. At the time, Whitfield said that it was "cute and romantic" to date someone behind bars because they primarily communicate via "love letters." She added, "The positives of dating an incarcerated man, for me is, I really feel like I got to know him on a deeper level. A lot of times relationships are built on physical and a lot of times they don't work."

But when Gilliams was finally released from prison, he was reportedly not there for Whitfield at all. A "RHOA" episode even showed how he ghosted her on a date, when they were supposed to finally reunite. "He's a jerk!" her co-star Marlo Hampton told the outlet. "Like, who does that? I was so p*ssed. I was done after that. When he stood her up, I'm like, 'Oh no, forget him. Don't forget who the hell you are.'"

And it does look like Whitfield moved on from Gilliams, as she already has someone new in her life.