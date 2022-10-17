The Kris Jenner And Drake Romance Rumors Fully Explained

If there's one thing the Kardashian/Jenner clan know all about, it's rumored romances. The Kardashians have been linked to a whole host of men over the years, some we know to be legitimate like Scott, Disick, Reggie Bush, and Lamar Odom, while, others, well they seem to have been nothing but fodder for the rumor mill. One of those? Khloé Kardashian's supposed date with Rick Fox in 2015, when a source told Us Weekly of their outing, "It looked to be a fun date. She seemed happy." Nothing more ever seemed to come of that supposed date, and Khloé went on to have two children with Tristan Thompson (though we all know all the drama that ensued there).

Another man we know full well was most definitely romantically involved with a Kardashian is, of course, Kim Kardashian's former husband, Kanye "Ye" West. The twosome were first rumored to have been dating in 2012 and married in 2014, before things ended in divorce after four children in 2021. West hasn't exactly stayed quiet about "The Kardashians" stars in the months that have followed the breakup, and now he's doubling down on adding another famous man to that notorious list of rumored Kardashian romances. Step forward Kris Jenner, and step forward Drake. Really.