Jason Aldean's Fans Aren't Ready To Forgive Maren Morris After Spat With His Wife Brittany

Buckle up, country music fans, because there's a new twist to the drama between Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean. For a little context, Brittany sparked some controversy when she wrote, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," as the caption of a video she posted to Instagram. Her husband, country music singer Jason Aldean, replied, "Lmao!! Im glad they didn't too, cause you and I wouldn't have worked out."

Many who saw the video felt that Brittany's comments were insensitive to children in the trans community, but Brittany doubled down and said that her words were taken out of context. But country music singer Maren Morris wasn't having it and started feuding with Brittany online. Morris fired back, saying, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie," according to Us Weekly. The feud got really messy, with Morris adding, "You know, I'm glad she didn't become a boy either because we really don't need another ass**** dude in the world. Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their 'protectiveness of the children.'" As such, Jason's fans have taken sides and they are not here for Morris.