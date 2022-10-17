Jason Aldean's Fans Aren't Ready To Forgive Maren Morris After Spat With His Wife Brittany
Buckle up, country music fans, because there's a new twist to the drama between Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean. For a little context, Brittany sparked some controversy when she wrote, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," as the caption of a video she posted to Instagram. Her husband, country music singer Jason Aldean, replied, "Lmao!! Im glad they didn't too, cause you and I wouldn't have worked out."
Many who saw the video felt that Brittany's comments were insensitive to children in the trans community, but Brittany doubled down and said that her words were taken out of context. But country music singer Maren Morris wasn't having it and started feuding with Brittany online. Morris fired back, saying, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie," according to Us Weekly. The feud got really messy, with Morris adding, "You know, I'm glad she didn't become a boy either because we really don't need another ass**** dude in the world. Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their 'protectiveness of the children.'" As such, Jason's fans have taken sides and they are not here for Morris.
Jason Aldean fans boo when he floats Maren Morris as guest star at his concert
Jason Aldean teased fans that he might bring out Maren Morris at his Nashville, Tennessee concert on October 14, 2022, per Us Weekly. Jason, on his "Rock and Roll Cowboy" tour, said to his audience, "I thought, man, who could I call? I got some friends in town. I could call Luke Bryan. I could call Kane Brown. See if Kenny Chesney's here and not at the beach." Audiences loved these options and cheered away. In a clip shared to Twitter, Jason then floats Morris' name as a potential guest star at his concert. The audience booed loudly at this option. Jason shrugged, as if he didn't know why they were upset, playing dumb to her longstanding feud with his wife, Brittany Aldean.
But instead of Morris, Jason welcomed to the stage Morgan Wallen and the two men performed "Whiskey Glasses," a song of Wallen's, as well as "You Make it Easy," a hit by Jason. It's clear that fans of the Aldeans aren't letting up on Morris' comments directed at Brittany.