Why Ghislaine Maxwell Feels Terrible For Prince Andrew

Ghislaine Maxwell has a lot to say, and filmmaker Daphne Barak is providing an opportunity for the disgraced socialite to speak about her nefarious relationship with Jeffrey Epstein with the intent of creating a documentary. Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and is serving a 20-year sentence in prison, according to the Daily Mail. The prison at which Maxwell is serving time — the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut — is the same prison where Teresa Giudice served her sentence in 2015, according to E! News.

Unsurprisingly, Maxwell's legal issues continued to pile up, and her own lawyers even sued her at one point, per The Denver Post, because she didn't pay legal fees amounting to $878,300. Maxwell and Epstein's actions shined a negative light on many people they knew before things came to light. TV personality Carole Radziwill addressed her link with Maxwell and Epstein from years before. There was also former President Bill Clinton, who had to answer for his link to the couple, according to the New York Post. Then, of course, there was Prince Andrew, who was disgraced by his affiliations with Maxwell and Epstein — and the former had some things to say about the royal in her latest interview.