Why Ghislaine Maxwell Feels Terrible For Prince Andrew
Ghislaine Maxwell has a lot to say, and filmmaker Daphne Barak is providing an opportunity for the disgraced socialite to speak about her nefarious relationship with Jeffrey Epstein with the intent of creating a documentary. Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and is serving a 20-year sentence in prison, according to the Daily Mail. The prison at which Maxwell is serving time — the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut — is the same prison where Teresa Giudice served her sentence in 2015, according to E! News.
Unsurprisingly, Maxwell's legal issues continued to pile up, and her own lawyers even sued her at one point, per The Denver Post, because she didn't pay legal fees amounting to $878,300. Maxwell and Epstein's actions shined a negative light on many people they knew before things came to light. TV personality Carole Radziwill addressed her link with Maxwell and Epstein from years before. There was also former President Bill Clinton, who had to answer for his link to the couple, according to the New York Post. Then, of course, there was Prince Andrew, who was disgraced by his affiliations with Maxwell and Epstein — and the former had some things to say about the royal in her latest interview.
Ghislaine Maxwell calls Prince Andrew a dear friend
In her October 2022 interview with Daphne Barak, Ghislaine Maxwell opened up about Prince Andrew's fall from grace after his associations with her and Jeffrey Epstein came to light. Maxwell called the prince her "dear friend," according to The U.S. Sun, and said, "I feel so bad for him. I follow what is happening to him." Things came to a head when a photo surfaced of Andrew with Virginia Giuffre (née Roberts). In the background, Maxwell was smiling and leaning against a doorframe, according to the Daily Mail.
"I accept that this friendship could not survive my conviction," Maxwell went on. "[Andrew] is paying such a price for the association. I consider him a dear friend. I care about him." Andrew's lawyers denied any close friendship with Maxwell, according to the BBC. Yet there is one thing that both Prince Andrew and Maxwell agree on, according to the Daily Mail; they both claim the photograph of Andrew with Giuffre is fake.