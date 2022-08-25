Ghislaine Maxwell's Legal Issues Continue To Pile Up

Over the last few years, the world has watched as authorities blew the lid off Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking crimes. The legal proceedings kicked off in 2018 after the Miami Herald released an in-depth report about his heinous crimes, which included jaw-dropping interviews from some of his victims. In the months leading to his arrest in 2019, more information regarding the former financier was released. Alongside his shocking crimes, the world also became privy to the individuals involved in Epstein's scheme, including British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. A year after Epstein was found dead in his cell, Maxwell was arrested for her role in recruiting young girls on his behalf (per the Associated Press).

After a long and dark trial in 2021, a New York court found Maxwell guilty on numerous charges, and she was later sentenced to 20 years in prison in June. "Today's sentence holds Ghislaine Maxwell accountable for perpetrating heinous crimes against children," said U.S Attorney Damien Williams in a statement.

Yet, while Maxwell is behind bars for her crimes, it looks like her legal troubles are far from over.