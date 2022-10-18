Solange Knowles' Twitter Behavior Has People Talking About Bill Murray For All The Wrong Reasons

Well fans, we must once again reconcile our feelings for the art with our feelings for the artist. This time it's about actor Bill Murray — star of movies like "Ghostbusters," "Groundhog Day," and "Lost in Translation" — because he's been in the headlines a lot lately for all the wrong reasons.

There has been talk about questionable on-set behavior from Murray behind the scenes. When Deadline reported in April 2022 that production on his current movie, Aziz Ansari's directorial debut "Being Mortal," was being suspended indefinitely because of allegations of Murray's inappropriate behavior, Twitter reminded people of many accusations against Murray in his past. As one person tweeted, "We've needed to talk about Bill Murray probably being a bad dude for years." People mentioned his strained relationship with "Charlie's Angels" costar Lucy Liu, the allegations of domestic abuse from Murray's ex-wife Jennifer Butler. They also brought up his varied treatment of a producer, and Richard Dreyfuss' allegations about Murray's abusive behavior on the 1991 film "What About Bob."

As new details about the "Being Mortal" incident came to light and the complaint settled for $100,000, per The Guardian, others revealed more appalling behavior from the beloved comic actor. Geena Davis described an incident in her memoir — and a video of Murray petting her arm during an interview went viral — and Seth Green told of an abusive experience with Murray when he was only 9 years old. Now, the latest Twitter reveals Murray allegedly had an incident with singer Solange Knowles.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).