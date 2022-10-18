Solange Knowles' Twitter Behavior Has People Talking About Bill Murray For All The Wrong Reasons
Well fans, we must once again reconcile our feelings for the art with our feelings for the artist. This time it's about actor Bill Murray — star of movies like "Ghostbusters," "Groundhog Day," and "Lost in Translation" — because he's been in the headlines a lot lately for all the wrong reasons.
There has been talk about questionable on-set behavior from Murray behind the scenes. When Deadline reported in April 2022 that production on his current movie, Aziz Ansari's directorial debut "Being Mortal," was being suspended indefinitely because of allegations of Murray's inappropriate behavior, Twitter reminded people of many accusations against Murray in his past. As one person tweeted, "We've needed to talk about Bill Murray probably being a bad dude for years." People mentioned his strained relationship with "Charlie's Angels" costar Lucy Liu, the allegations of domestic abuse from Murray's ex-wife Jennifer Butler. They also brought up his varied treatment of a producer, and Richard Dreyfuss' allegations about Murray's abusive behavior on the 1991 film "What About Bob."
As new details about the "Being Mortal" incident came to light and the complaint settled for $100,000, per The Guardian, others revealed more appalling behavior from the beloved comic actor. Geena Davis described an incident in her memoir — and a video of Murray petting her arm during an interview went viral — and Seth Green told of an abusive experience with Murray when he was only 9 years old. Now, the latest Twitter reveals Murray allegedly had an incident with singer Solange Knowles.
Solange Knowles liked a tweet describing an incident between her and Bill Murray
Amid all the talk on Twitter about Bill Murray's troubling behavior, television producer and writer Judnick Mayard added a story of his own — one that he was not involved in directly, but witnessed — concerning Solange Knowles. "[Y]our yearly reminder that I saw Bill Murray put both his hands into Solange's scalp after asking her three times if her hair was a wig or not," Mayard tweeted on October 16. Knowles had been the musical guest on a 2016 episode of "Saturday Night Live," per Entertainment Tonight, during which she sang her song "Don't Touch My Hair." Benedict Cumberbatch hosted the episode, and Murray made an appearance.
Mayard also tweeted a reply via Twitter, clarifying that Knowles' song is not about Murray, since the song was written before the incident. But, "She had just finished performing that song on 'SNL' when he did it," Mayard said. "[T]hat's the audacity of whiteness."
While Knowles has not commented on the incident, she did like both tweets. Fans are now taking that as confirmation that the incident really happened. "The co-sign from Solange herself," one fan tweeted, with a screen shot of her likes. We'll see if Knowles opens up about the incident any time soon. But for now, we'd rather celebrate her accomplishments — like her history-making turn as the first Black woman to compose a production with the famed New York City Ballet, per Defender, in performances through October 2022 and May 2023. Congrats, Solange!