Olivia Wilde's Nanny Doubles Down With More Explosive Claims About Her Harry Styles Fling
Just when the bizarre drama of the "Don't Worry Darling" cast stopped trending, Olivia Wilde made headlines again for her affair with Harry Styles. Wilde's former nanny dropped a bombshell interview in the Daily Mail, blowing up the director's claims that she broke up with Jason Sudeikis in early 2020. The more information about Wilde's breakup with Sudeikis, the worse the "Booksmart" director looks. The former nanny told the Mail that Wilde and the "Ted Lasso" star were making wedding plans in October 2020! But then Sudeikis discovered Wilde was having an affair with Styles after seeing texts on her Apple watch in early November 2020.
The former nanny shared texts with the Mail, telling the outlet, "He [Jason] was so brokenhearted — I felt for him." The nanny continued describing the heartbreak. "He started telling me details [of her relationship with Styles] and he said 'she put the move on him. She put the first move on him.'" In past interviews, Wilde didn't hold back on rumors she cheated on Sudeikis with Styles. In October, Wilde told Vanity Fair, "The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate ... Our relationship was over long before I met Harry." Um, no?
But then Wilde's nanny doubled down, making even more explosive claims about her affair with Styles.
Nanny says Olivia Wilde led Jason Sudeikis on while dating Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde's former nanny said the director led Jason Sudeikis on while dating Harry Styles. The second bombshell interview dropped later on October 18 in the Daily Mail. The former nanny told the Mail, "When I saw Olivia holding hands as a couple with Harry in the news [in January 2021], I was shocked as just a month before, when we were in LA, she was sending Jason messages saying she loved him." The heartbroken Sudeikis shared Wilde's texts and voicemails with the employee. "He let me hear the voicemails and the text messages. Then Jason said, 'she was just here [at the house], and she was naked in the pool and then she slept with me naked in the bed.'" The former nanny described an awful situation for the "Ted Lasso" star.
The nanny claimed that after Wilde dumped Sudeikis on November 8, the "Don't Worry Darling" director led her fiance on, love bombing the former "SNL" actor through the end of December 2020. The nanny told the outlet, "How can this be that she was just in this relationship, and now she's holding hands with a different person in front of everyone a month later?" According to Page Six, Sudeikis didn't respond to questions about the second bombshell interview and Wilde's team "declined to comment further." After the first interview, Sudeikis and Wilde fought back against the former nanny's claims.
Olivia Wilde gave away dog to travel with Harry Styles
The former nanny continued to spill tea, claiming Olivia Wilde gave away her dog to follow Harry Styles on tour. The former nanny told the Daily Mail, "After [Wilde] left [at the start of November 2020], she came for a visit and said, 'we have to find Gordon a new home', nonchalantly." The nanny continued, dropping another bombshell about the "Booksmart" director. "Jason said Olivia only had the dog for appearances anyway. She rarely cared for Gordon or Paco, the dog she had before. It was myself and others who cared for the dogs. I told Jason I knew somebody who loves Gordon and was willing to take him in so Jason said, 'let's get him out of here right away.'" The nanny said she made it possible for Gordon to live with Wilde's former dog walker, who lived in New York City.
While Twitter had a field day over Wilde's special salad dressing recipe, the nanny's confession about the dog is heartbreaking for many animal lovers. One dog lover tweeted, "olivia. wilde. gave. her. dog. away. to. be. more. available. for. a. publicity. stunt. WHO THE HELL DOES THAT."