Olivia Wilde's Nanny Doubles Down With More Explosive Claims About Her Harry Styles Fling

Just when the bizarre drama of the "Don't Worry Darling" cast stopped trending, Olivia Wilde made headlines again for her affair with Harry Styles. Wilde's former nanny dropped a bombshell interview in the Daily Mail, blowing up the director's claims that she broke up with Jason Sudeikis in early 2020. The more information about Wilde's breakup with Sudeikis, the worse the "Booksmart" director looks. The former nanny told the Mail that Wilde and the "Ted Lasso" star were making wedding plans in October 2020! But then Sudeikis discovered Wilde was having an affair with Styles after seeing texts on her Apple watch in early November 2020.

The former nanny shared texts with the Mail, telling the outlet, "He [Jason] was so brokenhearted — I felt for him." The nanny continued describing the heartbreak. "He started telling me details [of her relationship with Styles] and he said 'she put the move on him. She put the first move on him.'" In past interviews, Wilde didn't hold back on rumors she cheated on Sudeikis with Styles. In October, Wilde told Vanity Fair, "The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate ... Our relationship was over long before I met Harry." Um, no?

But then Wilde's nanny doubled down, making even more explosive claims about her affair with Styles.