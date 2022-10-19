Why Brad Pitt Isn't Worried About Emily Ratajkowski's New Mystery Man

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski sparked headlines in September when People reported that the famous pair was hanging out. According to a source, Pitt and Ratajkowski were "spending a lot of time together" despite not "formally" dating. That same day, Us Weekly reported a similar story, stating that Pitt and Ratajkowski were "getting to know each other." The timing of the story was interesting, given that Ratajkowski had filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, after four years of marriage, just a few weeks prior. Pitt, on the other hand, has been declared "legally single" since 2019, per CNN. However, his long, contentious divorce from ex Angelina Jolie is still technically in progress. Long story short? The A-listers could date if they wanted.

Even so, Pitt and Ratajkowski's reported romance hit a snag when Ratajkowski declared herself single in an interview with Variety. "I'm newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived," said the model and "My Body" author. Further dampening the speculation that she was dating Pitt, Ratajkowski was recently photographed out enjoying the company of a new man, per Page Six. During the outing, Ratajkowski and DJ Orazio Rispo can be seen taking a stroll, riding a motorcycle, and sharing a kiss. Now, a new report has given the public an inkling about what Pitt thinks of Ratajkowski's outing.