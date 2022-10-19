RHOBH Alum Teddi Mellencamp Provides Upsetting Update On Cancer Diagnosis
Teddi Mellencamp has given fans a shocking new update regarding her melanoma diagnosis. If you've watched "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," then chances are you've heard of the lifestyle personality. Throughout her time on the series and well after, Mellencamp has remained an open book about her life, including her health scares. In March, the "Two T's In A Pod" podcast host revealed that she had an emergency removal of a mole on her back. "This is a reminder to please go get your yearly skin checks. I had been avoiding mine [because] of anxiety for a very long time," she wrote on Instagram.
The former Beverly Hills housewife went on to say that Kyle Richards noticed an abnormal mole and took her to the doctor, who said it looked like melanoma. After receiving the scary diagnosis, the reality star underwent a "big removal." However, on October 12 the TV personality shocked fans when she revealed that she had stage 2 melanoma after attending a follow up appointment. "Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check... I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma," she wrote on Instagram. Now it now it looks like Mellencamp has given another upsetting update regarding her skin diagnosis.
Teddi Mellecamp revealed she's having another surgery
After receiving a stage 2 melanoma diagnosis at the beginning of October, Teddi Mellencamp was set to undergo removal of the abnormal mole on October 18. However, in an Instagram post, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star revealed that it was postponed due to more melanomas being found. "Due to so many melanomas in one area, they are worried to cut in there and try to remove because they aren't sure what they would be cutting into," she explained. The reality TV star went on to say that despite the roadblock, she and her doctors set up a new plan –– which included getting a positron emission tomography (PET) scan to see how far the cancer has spread. "Once you have a better understanding of the disease, the next step is talking about your treatment," she added.
In a follow-up social media post, Mellencamp revealed the results of her PET scan and said that the doctors think she's "predisposed to melanomas." She explained, "I will need wide encision surgery removal and nodal mapping. During the surgery, they will also do a sentinel lymphnoid biopsy." Towards the end of her post, the TV personality revealed that her surgery was scheduled for October 25. In addition to the procedure, she'll also be meeting with a geneticist to try and receive a BRCA2 mutation. "Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. Please go get checked," she wrote.