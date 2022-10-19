RHOBH Alum Teddi Mellencamp Provides Upsetting Update On Cancer Diagnosis

Teddi Mellencamp has given fans a shocking new update regarding her melanoma diagnosis. If you've watched "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," then chances are you've heard of the lifestyle personality. Throughout her time on the series and well after, Mellencamp has remained an open book about her life, including her health scares. In March, the "Two T's In A Pod" podcast host revealed that she had an emergency removal of a mole on her back. "This is a reminder to please go get your yearly skin checks. I had been avoiding mine [because] of anxiety for a very long time," she wrote on Instagram.

The former Beverly Hills housewife went on to say that Kyle Richards noticed an abnormal mole and took her to the doctor, who said it looked like melanoma. After receiving the scary diagnosis, the reality star underwent a "big removal." However, on October 12 the TV personality shocked fans when she revealed that she had stage 2 melanoma after attending a follow up appointment. "Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check... I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma," she wrote on Instagram. Now it now it looks like Mellencamp has given another upsetting update regarding her skin diagnosis.