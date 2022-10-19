Taylor Swift Fans Spot Two Unexpected Co-Writers On Her New Album

Taylor Swift recruited two A-list celebs to co-write with her on her latest album, "Midnights." The highly-anticipated music collection will debut on October 21 and includes a total of 13 tracks, which Swift revealed via Instagram on August 28. "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out Oct. 21. Meet me at midnight," the pop star wrote alongside promotional photos of herself for the album. On October 17, Swift further revealed more information in a post showing the upcoming schedule for promoting "Midnights." This included releasing a teaser trailer on October 20, sharing a "special very chaotic surprise" on October 21, and visiting "The Graham Norton Show" on October 28.

It was reported by Teen Vogue that Swift had shared some lyrics from the album through a Spotify billboard in New York City. The lyrics were, "I should not be left to my own devices..." the news outlet wrote. In the days leading up to the drop of "Midnights," more lyrics are to be shown in major cities throughout the world. Just like past albums of hers, Swift wrote the music for "Midnights." A couple of her co-writers are fellow household names who are close to the Grammy-winning musician.