Taylor Swift Fans Spot Two Unexpected Co-Writers On Her New Album
Taylor Swift recruited two A-list celebs to co-write with her on her latest album, "Midnights." The highly-anticipated music collection will debut on October 21 and includes a total of 13 tracks, which Swift revealed via Instagram on August 28. "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out Oct. 21. Meet me at midnight," the pop star wrote alongside promotional photos of herself for the album. On October 17, Swift further revealed more information in a post showing the upcoming schedule for promoting "Midnights." This included releasing a teaser trailer on October 20, sharing a "special very chaotic surprise" on October 21, and visiting "The Graham Norton Show" on October 28.
It was reported by Teen Vogue that Swift had shared some lyrics from the album through a Spotify billboard in New York City. The lyrics were, "I should not be left to my own devices..." the news outlet wrote. In the days leading up to the drop of "Midnights," more lyrics are to be shown in major cities throughout the world. Just like past albums of hers, Swift wrote the music for "Midnights." A couple of her co-writers are fellow household names who are close to the Grammy-winning musician.
Joe Alwyn and Zoë Kravitz are credited as Midnights songwriters
It has been revealed that Joe Alwyn — Taylor Swift's longtime boyfriend — and Zoë Kravitz both served as songwriters for "Midnights," Swift's soon-to-be-released album. On October 18, The Swift Society Twitter account tweeted a list of the songwriters who contributed to each of Swift's 13 songs included in the collection. This announcement showed that Alwyn, Swift's beau and previous music collaborator, wrote "Sweet Nothing" with Swift while being attributed with his songwriting pseudonym, William Bowery. Kravitz, meanwhile, is one of the writers who penned "Lavender Haze" and "Karma."
Alwyn has previously written songs with Swift, such as "Exile" for the album "Folklore." The actor told GQ in May 2022 that this writing partnership between the love birds was "the most accidental thing to happen in lockdown." As Us Weekly reported, Swift and Kravitz are close and were even in the same pod together during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020. In addition to these two writers, musician and producer Jack Antonoff — a frequent collaborator of Swift's — wrote the majority of the 13 tracks with the songstress. Fans can look forward to hearing these tunes made by Swift and her famous writing partners when "Midnights" drops on October 21.