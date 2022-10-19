Ben Roethlisberger Doesn't Mince Words About Tom Brady's Rough Start To The Football Season
Although Tom Brady had the Midas touch for the majority of his NFL career, the quarterback has had a rough time in 2022. Ben Roethlisberger was shocked after recently watching Brady's appalling and uncharacteristic on-field behavior. The retired Steelers quarterback admitted Brady hasn't kicked off the season on the best footing — which has to be a kick in the mouthguard, given the struggles in his personal life, too.
Brady is widely considered to be the best quarterback in the history of the NFL; he's a 15-time Pro-Bowler and a three-time MVP winner. Not to mention, his 243-73 overall record in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs. In February 2022, he announced he was hanging up his helmet after 22 seasons. But as fans know, Brady has made more returns to the game than Cher's had farewell tours, and he announced his return less than two months later.
It's not like Brady hasn't got plenty of reasons to stay home. He's got three adorable children and seems to be a doting and loving dad. He has a Brazilian Victoria's Secret catwalk wife, and Brady and Gisele Bünchen's relationship was a fairytale match made in supermodel and premier athlete heaven. However, since reports surfaced that everything's far from peachy on the home front, the athlete's been decidedly off his game. And Roethlisberger isn't mincing words about Brady's rough start to the football season.
Tom Brady's got his eye off the football
Tom Brady's greatest passion has always been football. It's his happy place, which is probably why he just can't quit it. "This isn't a job. It's really a true love, and I fell in love with what I'm doing a long time ago," Brady told James Corden and Lewis Hamilton on "Talking Big" about the unlikely trio's careers. "I think the love for what I'm doing and the willingness to continue to learn and to improve is really what's most enjoyable," he continued.
However, according to Brady's former rival and retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, all of the love has gone. Ben Roethlisberger said he thinks Brady's basically been dialing it in. Roethlisberger also noted the athlete's drastic change in character and angry outbursts, citing Brady's on-field behavior that went viral for all the wrong reasons. "Maybe it was the pressure, and he was getting hit, and whatever was going on," Roethlisberger said on "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger." He claimed Brady didn't appear to enjoy playing anymore and that he looks like "a different Tom."
Meanwhile, insiders claim the Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors are true. However, ironically, it's his football career that's reportedly the leading cause of his marriage woes. "Football is such a big draw to him," a source told People. "Something's got to give, and it has always been his family."