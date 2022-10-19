Ben Roethlisberger Doesn't Mince Words About Tom Brady's Rough Start To The Football Season

Although Tom Brady had the Midas touch for the majority of his NFL career, the quarterback has had a rough time in 2022. Ben Roethlisberger was shocked after recently watching Brady's appalling and uncharacteristic on-field behavior. The retired Steelers quarterback admitted Brady hasn't kicked off the season on the best footing — which has to be a kick in the mouthguard, given the struggles in his personal life, too.

Brady is widely considered to be the best quarterback in the history of the NFL; he's a 15-time Pro-Bowler and a three-time MVP winner. Not to mention, his 243-73 overall record in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs. In February 2022, he announced he was hanging up his helmet after 22 seasons. But as fans know, Brady has made more returns to the game than Cher's had farewell tours, and he announced his return less than two months later.

It's not like Brady hasn't got plenty of reasons to stay home. He's got three adorable children and seems to be a doting and loving dad. He has a Brazilian Victoria's Secret catwalk wife, and Brady and Gisele Bünchen's relationship was a fairytale match made in supermodel and premier athlete heaven. However, since reports surfaced that everything's far from peachy on the home front, the athlete's been decidedly off his game. And Roethlisberger isn't mincing words about Brady's rough start to the football season.