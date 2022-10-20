Justin Timberlake Throws It Back For Milestone Anniversary With Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake had a sweet way of commemorating his 10-year wedding anniversary (yes, it really has been that long!) with his stunning wife, Jessica Biel. The happy coupled tied the knot on October 19, 2012, less than a year after getting engaged, and confirmed they were officially husband and wife to People. The newlyweds said in a statement at the time, "It's great to be married, the ceremony was beautiful and it was so special to be surrounded by our family and friends."
The gushing has only gotten stronger from there, and the two haven't been afraid to let the world know how much they love on another. In a birthday tribute to the mother of his two children posted on Instagram back in March 2021, the former *NSYNC star sweetly wrote of Biel in part, "My favorite person in the world... the strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is. I'm lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day." He then signed off the post, "I [love] U with all that I know." Adorable!
So, naturally, with all that annual gushing on her birthday, Timberlake really had to pull it out of the bag for their big anniversary. And he most certainly rose to the challenge.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's sweet anniversary posts
Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to share a series of adorable throwback photos and videos with Jessica Biel taken throughout their 10-year marriage. The upload consisted of family memories from years ago to more recent moments, including a video of them eating spaghetti "Lady and the Tramp" style. In the caption, the "Mirrors" singer wrote, "10 years ain't enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"
Biel followed suit when it came to the nostalgia, as she too shared a series of photos to Instagram showing some sweet moments with her man. "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," she wrote in the caption.
But that's not the only time "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" star has opened up about her relationship with the singer amid their special milestone, as, mere days before they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, Biel opened up to Access Hollywood. "I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, 'Oh my gosh, 10 years, that's a really substantial amount of someone's life.' I just feel really proud of it," she gushed. "We've had our ups and down like everybody and I'm just really proud of it and I'm still the happiest and loving my life." #CoupleGoals.