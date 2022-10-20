Justin Timberlake Throws It Back For Milestone Anniversary With Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake had a sweet way of commemorating his 10-year wedding anniversary (yes, it really has been that long!) with his stunning wife, Jessica Biel. The happy coupled tied the knot on October 19, 2012, less than a year after getting engaged, and confirmed they were officially husband and wife to People. The newlyweds said in a statement at the time, "It's great to be married, the ceremony was beautiful and it was so special to be surrounded by our family and friends."

The gushing has only gotten stronger from there, and the two haven't been afraid to let the world know how much they love on another. In a birthday tribute to the mother of his two children posted on Instagram back in March 2021, the former *NSYNC star sweetly wrote of Biel in part, "My favorite person in the world... the strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is. I'm lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day." He then signed off the post, "I [love] U with all that I know." Adorable!

So, naturally, with all that annual gushing on her birthday, Timberlake really had to pull it out of the bag for their big anniversary. And he most certainly rose to the challenge.