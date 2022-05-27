The Real Reason Justin Timberlake's Net Worth Just Skyrocketed

Justin Timberlake is multi-millionaire thanks to his successful music career and business ventures, but his latest career move has earned him more millions to add to his bank account.

In 2019, Forbes listed the "SexyBack" singer as the 41st richest celebrity, having a net worth of $57.5 million. His wealth reportedly came from touring across the globe, most notably his "Man of the Woods" tour, which sold 1.7 million tickets and raked in $225 million in sales. He can also owe his riches to his investment in Bai Brands, of which he became chief flavor officer in 2016. In addition, Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel also have a penchant for real estate. In January, the New York Post reported that they had sold their Manhattan penthouse for $29 million.

It's safe to say that the former *NSYNC singer is living a cushy life, but according to reports, he just made a deal that allowed him to take home more millions and exponentially increase his net worth.