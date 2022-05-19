Justin Timberlake Might Be Making An Unexpected Career Move

Love him or hate him, there's no escaping Justin Timberlake. The man has gone from boy band frontman to solo pop star to actor to Jessica Biel's husband to... Broadway baby? That's right! Well, maybe.

It's been a while since Timberlake has released any new music and we haven't seen him taking on any major acting roles in the last few years, so we kind of just assumed that the multi-hyphenate artist has been keeping busy just by being a dad to his two sons (ask any parent, they'll tell you that it's plenty of work). Well, the joke's on us because it looks as though Timberlake may be working on forging a new career path on the stage. Hey, we already know he can sing, dance, and act, so why not give musical theater the old college try?

If nothing else, we already know that Timberlake isn't afraid to try new things with his career. Here's the scoop.