Sister Wives Star Christine Brown's Love Life Spices Up After Kody Brown Split

One thing's for sure — there is never a lack of drama on the hit TLC hit show "Sister Wives." According to IMDb, the show has been on the air since 2010, and we have seen the Brown clan move from Utah to Las Vegas, and currently Flagstaff, Arizona where they plan to build homes on their Coyote Pass property. Since moving to Arizona, a lot has changed in the family, including Christine and Kody Brown's relationship.

Fans have seen the pair go through ups and downs over the years, but in November of 2021, Christine made the decision to leave Kody. The reality star shared the news with fans on Instagram, stating that after 25 years together, she came to the "difficult decision" to leave Kody. She added, "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family." In turn, Kody released his own Instagram statement, writing that "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness." He also said that he had "a large amount of respect and admiration for her."

Many aspects of the split played out on the TLC series, including when Christine told her sister wives, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown, that she decided to leave Kody and move to Utah to be closer to some of her children. But with a new life in Utah, could there be a new man? Christine is spilling the deets.