What's The Real Meaning Of Midnight Rain By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Taylor Swift's devoted fans won't be getting much sleep tonight as her highly-anticipated new album, "Midnights," has finally arrived. Swift originally announced her newest album at the 2022 VMAs, per Billboard, and has spent the time since stirring up her fan's excitement with teasers on TikTok and Instagram. Now that "Midnights" is out, Swift's fans are buzzing with excitement via social media. "Midnights has big Reputation vibes with a little Lover & 1989 sprinkled in & I'm f***ig HERE FOR IT," tweeted one eager fan.

In the weeks leading up to "Midnights" release, Swift released each track one by one in a series of TikToks, cleverly entitled "Midnights Mayhem With Me." Swift kicked off the series with Mastermind," on September 20, and saved the last (and most highly anticipated) track, "Snow on the Beach," featuring Lana Del Rey," for October 7.

Tucked snugly in between lies "Midnight Rain" — the only track with "midnight" in the title — which Swift revealed on September 27. Given Swift's penchant for layering her song with clever wordplay, "Midnight Rain" could've turned out to be a melancholy breakup song, or another one of her upbeat pop hits. But now that we've gotten the chance to pair melodies and lyrics to the mysterious title, we have a much better idea of what we think "Midnight Rain" is about.