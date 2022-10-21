Midnights: Why Lana Del Rey Fans Have A Bone To Pick With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's devoted fans were especially excited when she announced her song with Lana Del Rey on "Midnights." The highly-anticipated collaboration is "Snow on the Beach," an ethereal title befitting for the dreamy lyricists.

Swift said of the song on Instagram, "'Snow on the Beach' is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they're falling in love with you. Sort of in this cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment." Swift also sang Del Rey's praises, calling herself a "massive fan of Lana Del Rey." Of course, the feeling is mutual — and the two are longtime friends, with Swift sharing an adorable candid of the pair on release night.

Unfortunately, now that "Snow on the Beach" is finally available for the public's listening pleasure, some Del Rey fans are not too happy with Swift. Some are even accusing of her being downright shady!