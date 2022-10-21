What's The Real Meaning Of Would've, Could've, Should've By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

In the early hours of October 21, Taylor Swift opted to surprise fans with several additional songs that hadn't made it onto "Midnights" — and let's just say, one of those new releases has her taking another look back on a past romance that ended ... not great.

Swift previously shared via Twitter that "Midnights" would tell "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life." In her more recent Instagram post, announcing the release of the "3am tracks," she shared that a number of other songs had been written "on our journey to find that magic 13." As with her "In the Vault" tracks, Swift wanted fans to get a taste of all the songs that had been written along the way, which also undoubtedly gave her some sleepless nights over the years. Such was clearly the case of case of "Would've, Could've, Should've" – which sees Swift reach deep into her own personal vault to relay one past love story that left an enduring mark on her.

So, which past relationship does Swift place under a microscope in "Would've, Could've, Should've" — and which of her exes is probably about to have some sleepless nights of his own?