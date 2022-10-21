We Finally Know The Verdict Of Kevin Spacey's Civil Case
Kevin Spacey, who's best known for his roles in "American Beauty," "L.A. Confidential," and "House of Cards," enjoyed a long, successful career until "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp accused the two-time Academy Award winner of sexual assault. According to BuzzFeed News, who first broke the story in 2017, Rapp claimed that in 1986, 26-year-old Spacey made a sexual advance toward him at his Manhattan apartment. "He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold," claimed Rapp. "But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me."
When Rapp's accusations started making rounds, Spacey denied any memory of the incident via Twitter, but apologized to Rapp "for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior." In the time since, Rapp filed a $40 million civil suit against Spacey for battery. During the trial, which kicked off in October, Spacey walked back his previous apology and maintained his innocence, saying that Rapp's allegations are "not true," per ABC News. Spacey blamed his initial apology on his publicist, who'd urged him to address Rapp's claims. "I've learned a lesson: Never apologize for something you didn't do," Spacey said during his testimony, per NBC News. "I regret my entire statement." Now, the verdict is finally in.
Kevin Spacey has been found not liable
Kevin Spacey has been found not liable for battery. According to CNN, a group of jurors decided that Rapp did not prove his allegation that Spacey "touched a sexual or intimate part" of him. Per the report, jurors reached their verdict after roughly one hour of deliberation. Since the verdict came down, Rapp took to Twitter to address his loss. "Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence," wrote Rapp. "I pledge to keep on advocating for efforts to ensure that we can live and work in a world that is free from sexual violence of any kind." He added that he hopes to inspire other survivors to come forward and tell their stories.
Despite this win in court, Spacey's legal issues are only just beginning. Spacey also has five sexual assault charges being levied against him from multiple men in the U.K., per Deadline. During a June court appearance, Spacey pled not guilty. His trial is set for June 2023. Until that trial concludes, it's unclear what life will be like for Spacey, but his career has certainly already been impacted. Spacey has lost several movie and TV roles — most notably his starring role in "House of Cards." According to Variety, he's also been ordered to pay the studio who produces the show $31 million in damages.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).