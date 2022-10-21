We Finally Know The Verdict Of Kevin Spacey's Civil Case

Kevin Spacey has been found not liable for battery. According to CNN, a group of jurors decided that Rapp did not prove his allegation that Spacey "touched a sexual or intimate part" of him. Per the report, jurors reached their verdict after roughly one hour of deliberation. Since the verdict came down, Rapp took to Twitter to address his loss. "Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence," wrote Rapp. "I pledge to keep on advocating for efforts to ensure that we can live and work in a world that is free from sexual violence of any kind." He added that he hopes to inspire other survivors to come forward and tell their stories.

Despite this win in court, Spacey's legal issues are only just beginning. Spacey also has five sexual assault charges being levied against him from multiple men in the U.K., per Deadline. During a June court appearance, Spacey pled not guilty. His trial is set for June 2023. Until that trial concludes, it's unclear what life will be like for Spacey, but his career has certainly already been impacted. Spacey has lost several movie and TV roles — most notably his starring role in "House of Cards." According to Variety, he's also been ordered to pay the studio who produces the show $31 million in damages.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).