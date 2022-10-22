Taylor Swift Gushes Over Janet Jackson After Wholesome TikTok Goes Viral

Janet Jackson is getting the flowers she deserves from her fellow artists. After Taylor Swift made a reference to Jackson in her newest album, "Midnights," the "Rhythm Nation" singer took to social media to respond.

The song in question is the 4th track, "Snow on the Beach," featuring singer Lana Del Rey. In anticipation of the album, Swifties everywhere were delighted when their favorite artist announced that she would be releasing a collaboration with the "Young and Beautiful" singer. For years, the two singer-songwriters have been compared for their amazing musical chops, and fans have begged for any sort of crossover. Overall, the track already had a lot of eyes on it since it touts this momentous collaboration.

During the song, Swift sings, "But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet / Now I'm all for you like Janet." Of course, Swift is referencing Jackson's 2001 hit, "All For You." Shortly after the song's release, Jackson took to social media to respond to the musical name drop.