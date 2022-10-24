Country Music Fans Tell Nicki Swift Who They Think Is The Best Female Artist - Exclusive Survey

Women haven't exactly had the easiest time of things in country music, with plenty of female country stars speaking out over the years about their struggles to get their music heard on country radio. "It's B.S., straight up! Carrie Underwood still struggles, and that just blows my mind because she's got a million hits and she's Carrie Freakin' Underwood," Miranda Lambert told Redbook back in 2017 of the discrepancy between how well easy it is for male country artists to be played on country radio compared to their female counterparts. "I tell them at the radio stations, 'Just play one of us; it doesn't have to be me. Then we all win.' I'll fight for it until I can't no more." You go, girl!

Underwood herself (who's reciprocated that love from Lambert) has also spoken out about the issue on a few occasions. "I feel like shutting that door on 'women don't want to hear women' because that's BS," she said on "Women Want To Hear Women" in 2018. "I see so many girls out there bustin' their rear ends and so many guys out there that it's some new guy out there has a No. 1, and I'm like, 'Good for you, that's great, but who are you? What's happening?'".

Here at Nicki Swift though, we just can't get enough of our country girls leading the charge, with the ladies of the genre on some pretty heavy rotation.