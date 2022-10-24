How Olivia Culpo Really Feels About Christian McCaffrey's NFL Trade

Olivia Culpo has been dating NFL player Christian McCaffrey since 2019, according to New York Post. McCaffrey played for the Carolina Panthers since 2017, which means that he and Culpo, who live in Los Angeles, have had to date long distance for some time. Flights and travel have become part of their dating ritual and Culpo once went head to head with American Airlines because she wore a sports bra and biker shorts to the airport, with a cardigan over top. The airlines asked her to put a shirt on and the internet went wild with divided opinions.

Prior to McCaffrey, Culpo dated NFL player Danny Amendola, but the pair split in March 2018. According to inside sources, part of the problem was the endless travel required to see each other, and Culpo's own travel for work. "Danny couldn't handle Olivia's demanding lifestyle and wasn't pleased with certain choices she was making," an insider told E! News. "The constant travel was also causing a rift."

In a teaser clip for her new reality TV show, "The Culpo Sisters," the Miss Universe winner shared that she had been in a "horrible" relationship. While she doesn't go into details about who that person was, it's clear that Culpo has found someone really special in McCaffrey and she's really supportive of the next stage of his NFL career.