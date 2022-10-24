Liz Truss's Relationship With The Royal Family Explained

On October 20, 2022, Liz Truss announced her shocking resignation, making history as the UK's shortest-serving prime minister, having spent only 45 days in office. "I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," she stated in part in front of 10 Downing Street (via CNN). "I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party."

With a six-week tenure that was rocked by criticism over a slew of apparent mistakes and arguably resulted in a pretty epic leadership failure, as it was dubbed by The Times, Truss's government admittedly started on a rocky note. First, there was the introduction of the mini-budget, a move that was followed by the pound dropping against the dollar to what was considered a historic low, as reported by The Guardian. And then in a bid to right her wrongs, Truss fired her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, replacing him with Jeremy Hunt, per The Sun. Only a few days later, Home Secretary Suella Braverman was forced to resign after accidentally leaking classified government information. At this point, Truss was facing heat from other members of Parliament, including those within her party.

Yet, amid brewing chaos within the UK government, the monarchy remained seemingly unfazed by the troubles brought by Truss's administration. And while she might have struggled to get along with Parliament, Prime Minister Lizz Truss appeared to have cemented a relationship with the British royal family.