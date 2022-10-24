RHOC Star David Beador's Divorce Drama Seemingly Comes To An End

When it comes to the makeups and breakups of reality television couples, the stars of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" have had their fair share of drama. In 2018, Shannon Beador made it no secret that she felt both shocked and saddened when her then-estranged husband, David Beador, stepped out with his new love, Lesley Cook — even though his divorce from Shannon was yet to be finalized. Shannon was hoping that David would at least wait until the ink dried on their divorce papers before introducing his new girlfriend to the celebrity world. One source close to the situation told People at the time, "It's disgusting and cruel that David would be putting this out so publicly as their divorce is not yet finalized. He's always been selfish and is clearly not thinking about how this will affect his children."

Fast-forward to the present time, and it looks like David has been working just as fast to divorce Lesley as he did when he courted her in front of the paparazzi. Although there have been some good times — like when they welcomed their daughter Anna Love together in 2021, per Us Weekly — there have been some bad times, too. David shared some messy relationship news when he filed for divorce from Lesley on September 15, 2022, according to TMZ. Well, it looks like their separation has gotten pretty complicated, if not confusing as well.