Taylor Swift's Bejeweled Music Video Seemingly Teases Her Next Album

Mere days after dropping her hugely anticipated album "Midnights," is Taylor Swift really already hinting at her next album release? There's no doubting "Midnights" has been crazy successful since the star released it at, you guessed it, midnight on October 21, with Billboard reporting on October 24 that the album had already garnered the equivalent of 1.2 million equivalent album units in the U.S., with a whopping 955,000 physical albums sold. Pretty impressive, right?

But that's not the only crazy achievement "Midnights" is looking to scoop, as it's also already seeing plenty of success across the pond too. It looks like Swift could nab herself the top three spots on the U.K. Official Singles chart, as Official Charts Company revealed "Anti-Hero" is looking likely to be her next number one single in Britain, while "Lavender Haze" (which is about her romance with boyfriend, Joe Alwyn) and "Snow On The Beach" (her collaboration with Lana Del Rey) could potentially round out the top three.

There's no doubting Swift really is treating the Swifties to all the goodies right now, as it looks like she could be pushing the track "Bejeweled" (which some have speculated may be about Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston and that famous Met Gala dance off) to the same fate by releasing an epic music video for the song at (yep!) midnight on October 24 — but it looks like this new music train isn't slowing down just yet.