James Corden's Late Night Apology For His Restaurant Scandal Has Fans Cringing

James Corden first addressed the juicy Balthazar drama in an October 20 interview with The New York Times — but he did not exactly apologize. Instead he tried to downplay the situation. "I haven't done anything wrong, on any level," he began. "I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it's so silly." Those comments sparked a new Instagram post from Keith McNally, who addressed the interview directly: "Was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers?" The restaurateur then pushed for Corden to admit he was wrong, arguing that it's the only way for him to keep fans' respect.

Then, on October 24, Corden finally addressed the incident on his show, except he didn't follow McNally's advice and it backfired. During his opening monologue (via Variety), Corden maintained that he didn't initially think he was wrong because "I didn't shout or scream. I didn't get up out of my seat. I didn't call anyone names or use derogatory language." After seemingly trying to justify his actions, he conceded, "I made a rude comment and it was wrong." But, it was too little too late. While some critics questioned his sincerity, others called on him to stop talking about the incident altogether. "James Corden's scripted-unscripted on camera apology just feels like making more of meal of it," tweeted one person, while another wrote, "Now, you look REALLY small and petty." Yet another concluded, "It was just so self indulgent lol, classic really."