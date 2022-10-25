Will Smith Proves He Still Has Hollywood Pals At Screening Of Comeback Film

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, the Fresh Prince's future in Hollywood was looking pretty bleak. One of his harshest consequences came courtesy of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which banned the actor from attending the Academy Awards for a decade, as reported by USA Today. Smith had previously announced his resignation from the Academy, which meant that he could no longer vote on Oscar contenders, per Variety. However, he got to keep the best actor Oscar that his peers awarded him for his work in "King Richard."

Another ramification of Smith's actions was the celebrity reckoning that he had to face. His behavior was condemned by Kathy Griffin, who tweeted that it set a bad precedent, potentially putting other comedians in danger in the future, and "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill deemed the slap the "ugliest Oscar moment ever." Jim Carrey, meanwhile, addressed the incident on "CBS This Morning" and criticized how the Oscars audience reacted to Smith's best actor win after witnessing him slap Rock. "I was sickened by the standing ovation," he said, adding that he would have sued Smith if he were in Rock's shoes.

While he still might have plenty of critics, Smith just proved that he also has some highly influential Hollywood supporters while taking a small step toward staging a career comeback.