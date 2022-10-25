The Touching Surprise Christina Hall Got From Husband Josh On Their Wedding Day
It's no secret that Christina Hall has been through a lot in her love life over the years, and unfortunately for her, a lot of it has played out in the press thanks to her celebrity status. From her marriage and divorce to her husband and "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa and then the rise and fall of her relationship with Ant Anstead (and all the back-and-forth drama that has ensued between the former flames), it's safe to say that Christina has gone through her fair share of tough times.
However, the star seemed to have found her match with realtor Josh Hall. In fat, she regularly gushes about Josh on social media and in interviews. In July of 2021, Christina seemed raved about her relationship with Josh on Instagram for the first time. "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," she wrote in the lengthy caption. "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit." She also revealed that they had been seeing one another for a few months.
Then, on September 20, 2021, the "Christina on the Coast" star shared a series of images of herself and Hall at the Montage Los Cabos and the couple was all smiles. In her caption, Christina included a series of emoji, including a ring to share the couple's engagement. Now, it's all wedding bells.
Christina Hall raves over Josh Hall's sentimental wedding gift
Christina Hall is sharing more details about her wedding day to Josh Hall, including a sweet surprise. The HGTV star sat down for an interview with People, where she revealed a few details about the couple's big day and all that it entailed. They kept things intimate, getting married in front of a crowd of just 40 people in September at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii — a place that Christina says she went to with her family growing up, which made it pretty memorable. "Having our ceremony there was really special to our now combined families," she explained. "We kept it small and intimate with our family and closest friends."
The reality star also shared another memorable moment from the couple's big day — a sweet surprise from her man. "Josh surprised me with a custom suit that had a photo collage of us, the kids and dogs in his jacket lining. It was very sweet and sentimental," she gushed to the outlet. "Not to mention he looked insanely gorgeous wearing it." How cute is that?
Shortly after their big day in Hawaii, Christina pinned a photo to her Instagram feed that captured herself and Josh standing in front of a beautiful background at Kapalua Bay. She accompanied the post with an equally sweet caption. "Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be," she said before calling Josh her "dream man." How adorbs!