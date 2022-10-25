The Touching Surprise Christina Hall Got From Husband Josh On Their Wedding Day

It's no secret that Christina Hall has been through a lot in her love life over the years, and unfortunately for her, a lot of it has played out in the press thanks to her celebrity status. From her marriage and divorce to her husband and "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa and then the rise and fall of her relationship with Ant Anstead (and all the back-and-forth drama that has ensued between the former flames), it's safe to say that Christina has gone through her fair share of tough times.

However, the star seemed to have found her match with realtor Josh Hall. In fat, she regularly gushes about Josh on social media and in interviews. In July of 2021, Christina seemed raved about her relationship with Josh on Instagram for the first time. "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," she wrote in the lengthy caption. "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit." She also revealed that they had been seeing one another for a few months.

Then, on September 20, 2021, the "Christina on the Coast" star shared a series of images of herself and Hall at the Montage Los Cabos and the couple was all smiles. In her caption, Christina included a series of emoji, including a ring to share the couple's engagement. Now, it's all wedding bells.