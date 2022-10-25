Angelina Jolie Didn't Go Unnoticed While Visiting Daughter Zahara At College

It seems like it was just yesterday that Angelina Jolie adopted her second oldest child, daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt. However, it's actually been seventeen years; and as Angelina revealed back in July, Zahara is now a freshman in college. Zahara's school of choice is none other than Spelman College, an all-women HBCU located in Atlanta, Georgia. "Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" Angelina captioned an Instagram photo of Zahara posing with other Spelman students. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl." Despite Angelina's excitement, Hollywood Life reported that the mom of six, who's based in Los Angeles, was making the most of her time with Zahara before she took the trip to Georgia. "Orientation starts in less than two weeks so Angelina's just been soaking up the last few days of having Zahara home before she starts this new chapter," revealed their source. "Letting her go is going to be tough for Angelina, they're so bonded, but she has every confidence that Zahara's ready for this."

Fortunately, Angelina recently found a very valid excuse to spend some time with Zahara: Spelman College's homecoming. And though the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" star was on Spelman's campus to support Zahara and experience their unique brand of homecoming, her presence definitely helped contribute to an eventful weekend at the school.