Matthew Perry's Role In Star-Studded Netflix Film Was Derailed By A Serious Medical Emergency

Matthew Perry will soon release a memoir called "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," in which the actor details his ascent to fame, and his difficult road to sobriety. The "Friends" star will reportedly divulge a number of revelations in the book, including a serious health scare that caused him to drop out of what would've been his first movie appearance since 2009.

Speaking with People, Perry confessed that he was admitted to the hospital when he was 49 for gastrointestinal perforation brought about by an opioid use. His colon had burst at the time, with doctors telling his family that he only had a "2 percent" chance of survival. "I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs," he recalled. "And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that."

His struggles with addiction apparently started early on in his career. Perry shared in his memoir that he also suffered from alcoholism during his years-long stint in "Friends," saying that it had gotten to the point where his co-stars called him out for it. "I know you're drinking," Jennifer Aniston had told him (via Entertainment Weekly). Perry went on to write that the confrontation had "hit me like a sledgehammer." Unfortunately, it took decades for Perry to recover, and as recently as 2020, he was still struggling.