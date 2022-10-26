Victoria Beckham Is Most Disappointed In An Iconic Look She Wore With Husband David Beckham

Victoria Beckham is, by all accounts, a fashion icon. The former Spice Girl has built a fashion empire since leaving the famous band, but even she admits to not being immune to a few sartorial faux pas in the past, especially when it comes to coordinating outfits with her husband, football star David Beckham.

Make no mistake: Posh Spice absolutely loves David's taste in fashion. Her spring/summer 2022 collection was even inspired by the athlete. "The oversized chambray shirts feel quite David, with a loose-fitting pant and a beautiful belt. You wanna be that person," she told British Vogue. "David always dresses. He always makes an effort. When we're on holiday in Europe, he has a very pulled-together look, and I want to wear those pieces as well. It's a shared suitcase."

From time to time, the couple would show up on red carpets and at other social events wearing matching outfits. And every single time, they never failed to stun. Victoria and David are arguably one of the most fashion-forward couples in Hollywood, but the singer shared that there was one time that their attempt at sporting complementing outfits failed that still "haunts" her to this day. Surprisingly, it's one of the more iconic looks they ever did as a couple.