Mandy Moore Recovers From Giving Birth To Second Child With Long-Debated Trend
After welcoming her second baby, Mandy Moore is using a debated method amid recuperating.
The "This Is Us" alum gave birth to her second child with Taylor Goldsmith, a baby boy named Oscar who is nicknamed Ozzie, which she announced via Instagram on October 22. "Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," Moore wrote alongside a carousel of blank-and-white photos of her, Goldsmith, and the newborn. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"
Moore also shared a sweet photo of Ozzie on her Instagram Story in which he is sleeping while bundled up in a baby blanket. "All day," Moore captioned the adorable post. She previously gave birth to her first son, August "Gus" Goldsmith, in February 2021. The performer discussed her "insular experience" of giving birth to Gus for the Informed Pregnancy Podcast in 2021. "I was in my own head, doing my own thing," Moore said. "Sometimes I was like, 'No, no, no, no, I just have to stay the course of what's feeling good for me.'" Moore is again being open about her journey of childbirth, including her postpartum procedures.
Mandy Moore is consuming placenta pills after giving birth
Mandy Moore is sharing how she is consuming her placenta for her postpartum routine. As she is recovering from having her second baby, Ozzie, Moore shared a picture of herself holding a bottle of placenta pills on her Instagram Story. The bottle was labeled with the message, "Made By You For You. Filled With ... Your Placenta And A Whole Lot Of Love." She also mentioned that this was her second round of placenta pills from the brand The Feel Good Company. "Round 2 with @feelgoodplacenta," Moore wrote.
As noted by Happiest Baby, eating placenta can lessen pain, improve one's mood, and aid new moms with milk production. The site also notes that certain drawbacks may result from this practice, including potentially being exposed to harmful bacterias.
During her Informed Pregnancy Podcast interview, Moore noted that she ate the placenta from her own pregnancy as well. She additionally said she was "so mesmerized" and "so moved" by witnessing the placenta emerge. On Oct. 26, Moore posted a photo of herself, her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and their two sons as Gus happily watches over Ozzie. Moore captioned the image, "Gus relishing his role as Big Bro."