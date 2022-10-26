Mandy Moore Recovers From Giving Birth To Second Child With Long-Debated Trend

After welcoming her second baby, Mandy Moore is using a debated method amid recuperating.

The "This Is Us" alum gave birth to her second child with Taylor Goldsmith, a baby boy named Oscar who is nicknamed Ozzie, which she announced via Instagram on October 22. "Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," Moore wrote alongside a carousel of blank-and-white photos of her, Goldsmith, and the newborn. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"

Moore also shared a sweet photo of Ozzie on her Instagram Story in which he is sleeping while bundled up in a baby blanket. "All day," Moore captioned the adorable post. She previously gave birth to her first son, August "Gus" Goldsmith, in February 2021. The performer discussed her "insular experience" of giving birth to Gus for the Informed Pregnancy Podcast in 2021. "I was in my own head, doing my own thing," Moore said. "Sometimes I was like, 'No, no, no, no, I just have to stay the course of what's feeling good for me.'" Moore is again being open about her journey of childbirth, including her postpartum procedures.