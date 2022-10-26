Jonathan And Drew Scott Open Up About Their Forthcoming Episode Of Celebrity IOU With Leslie Jordan

The death of "Will & Grace" star Leslie Jordan was met with deep sadness from his fans and his colleagues in the entertainment industry. Per the Los Angeles Times, he was driving on a city street in L.A. when he crashed his vehicle into the side of a building. Authorities were uncertain whether a medical event killed him before he made contact with the building or if he died from injuries he sustained from the crash, but the results of an autopsy will likely answer these questions.

The 67-year-old actor brought joy and light to many during the early days of the pandemic by filming humorous Instagram videos that showcased his effervescent personality, and he's also being remembered by many as a legendary figure in the LGBTQ community. While he was entertaining fans on Instagram in 2020, Jordan was preparing for his role co-starring alongside Mayim Bialik in the sitcom "Call Me Kat," hilariously telling E! News that he didn't need to monetize his social media content. "I got a big, big, big television series coming on Fox," he teased. "I'm gonna be rich as s**t."

Per Collider, production on "Call Me Kat" was halted after Jordan's death, but five completed episodes will air. While it's on break, producers will have to decide how to handle the tragic loss. Jordan also filmed an episode of "Celebrity IOU" that hasn't aired yet, and hosts Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have revealed that the show will go on for the late icon.