Britney Spears Sets The Record Straight On Her Feelings About Selena Gomez
Britney Spears wants to make it clear that she's not beefing with Selena Gomez.
In an October 26 Instagram post, the "Toxic" singer called out female artists for their hypocrisy. Along with a picture of her donning a red bikini, she wrote in a now-deleted caption, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!!" While she didn't name anyone she did go into detail about a specific music video which fans assumed was Gomez's "Ice Cream" music video with K-Pop sensation Blackpink. The caption continued, "They say 'This is NOT something I would do' yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream !!!!" adding that girls should have the right to showcase their "beautiful bodies."
It may have appeared like Spears was only making a blanket statement, but fans were quick to assume that she was referring to Gomez's speech at the 2016 American Music Awards, in which she discussed people posting their "bodies" on Instagram. "I don't wanna see your bodies on Instagram," she said on stage at the time. "I wanna see what's in here [your hearts]. I'm not trying to get validation nor do I need it anymore."
After being questioned as to why she's seemingly shading Gomez out of nowhere, Spears clarified that all is good between the two of them.
Britney Spears shares appreciation for Selena Gomez in new post
Britney Spears is still very much a Selenator, and probably always will be.
In a new Instagram post, the "Lucky" singer cleared the air and sang praises for Selena Gomez to show that she has nothing but love for the star. She wrote a lengthy statement explaining that her previous post "had nothing to do with anyone specific at all." She said that she was merely referring to an issue all women in the industry face and even referenced her "younger" days when she was ridiculed for showing skin. "If anybody knows what judgment feels like I'm sure Selena has gone through something pretty similar," Spears said. She went on to admit that she hadn't seen the "Ice Cream" video everyone was referencing, and maintained that Gomez is someone "I genuinely look up to and have so much respect for had made." She even thanked Gomez again for coming to her wedding and "making my dreams come true."
The "Lose You To Love Me" singer has yet to address the situation, but it doesn't look like she harbors any negative feelings against Spears. After attending her wedding in June, she posted a short but sweet message on Instagram. "Congrats Britney!!" she mused, via Elle. "So honored to have been part of your wedding day. Love you!!"