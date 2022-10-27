Britney Spears Sets The Record Straight On Her Feelings About Selena Gomez

Britney Spears wants to make it clear that she's not beefing with Selena Gomez.

In an October 26 Instagram post, the "Toxic" singer called out female artists for their hypocrisy. Along with a picture of her donning a red bikini, she wrote in a now-deleted caption, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!!" While she didn't name anyone she did go into detail about a specific music video which fans assumed was Gomez's "Ice Cream" music video with K-Pop sensation Blackpink. The caption continued, "They say 'This is NOT something I would do' yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream !!!!" adding that girls should have the right to showcase their "beautiful bodies."

It may have appeared like Spears was only making a blanket statement, but fans were quick to assume that she was referring to Gomez's speech at the 2016 American Music Awards, in which she discussed people posting their "bodies" on Instagram. "I don't wanna see your bodies on Instagram," she said on stage at the time. "I wanna see what's in here [your hearts]. I'm not trying to get validation nor do I need it anymore."

After being questioned as to why she's seemingly shading Gomez out of nowhere, Spears clarified that all is good between the two of them.