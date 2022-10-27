Lala Kent's Ex Randall Emmett Faces Disturbing Accusations From Another One Of His Exes

Lala Kent's ex Randall Emmett is in hot water after new disturbing allegations against the producer make headlines. If you're a fan of the hit Bravo show "Vanderpump Rules," then chances are you've heard of Kent. Since joining the cast in Season 4, the reality TV star has become one of the network's most recognized Bravolebrities due to her unapologetic attitude and feuds with various cast mates.

Aside from her jaw-dropping antics on "Vanderpump Rules," the "Give Them Lala" author has also gained attention for her tumultuous relationship with Emmett. The beauty businesswoman and film producer were first linked in 2015 after the two met at Sur. In an interview with "The Daily Dish," Kent revealed that they had an "instant connection" after he asked for her to star in one of his movies. "I was like, 'Ok, I'm going to let my guard down.' Whatever's happening, I like it, you know?'" she told the news outlet.

In the years following, the former lovebirds remained mum on their rumored relationship. However, a month after Emmett finalized his divorce from Ambyr Childers, the two finally went public with on social media, per People. While they had a solid few years, including getting engaged and welcoming their daughter, the two officially ended things in 2021. Since that fateful day, Kent and Emmett continued to make headlines — with Emmett being slapped with serious allegations regarding his role as a film producer. Now it looks like it's only getting worse for the industry professional.