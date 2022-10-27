RHOBH Alum Teddi Mellencamp Bares All In Latest Skin Cancer Update
Teddi Mellencamp comes from a famous family thanks to her rockstar dad, John Cougar Mellencamp. But in her adult life, the mother of three made a name for herself by appearing on the Bravo hit "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for a few seasons. Since her stint on the show, Mellencamp has remained a social media star while sharing plenty of glimpses into her life, including her ongoing experience with skin cancer. The "RHOBH" alum began sharing details of her illness in March. That month, the star posted a lengthy caption reminding her fans to get their skin checks done regularly, which her friend and former co-star Kyle Richards had urged her to do after seeing a spot on her skin. "She immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looked like melanoma and did a big removal," Mellencamp wrote in the post.
A second post revealed positive news as the reality star shared that the cancer cells were "contained in that area of my skin and have not spread any deeper!" However, the good news didn't last long. On October 11, Mellencamp told fans that her doctors found stage 2 melanoma at her checkup as she urged others to go to the doctor for regular checks. About a week later, the reality star revealed that doctors think she may be "predisposed to melanomas." She added that she would "need wide encision surgery removal and nodal mapping," and would also get two other biopsies to check other spots.
Teddi Mellencamp shares candid look into cancer treatment
Teddi Mellencamp has been keeping her fans updated on all the milestones and tough times amid her skin cancer journey. The mother of three took to Instagram following the removal of a few melanomas to share details. In the first image, Mellencamp posted a photo of the bandages on her back, and in the second, she shared a close-up of one incision. The third photo captured Mellencamp lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask covering her mouth and nose.
The former "RHOBH" star also penned a lengthy caption. "I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up, so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done," she wrote in the post, adding that she hopes to get results soon. "Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing done for BRCA2, etc." She made sure to point out that she is not sharing her story for sympathy but rather for awareness. "Life comes in waves and we will always be stronger for it... on the good days and the bad," Mellencamp added.
Several of Mellencamp's famous friends flocked to the comments section of the post to wish the star well. "Sending so much love and prayers," Beverly Hills housewife Dorit Kemsley wrote. "Sending you love beautiful! You got this," Shanna Moakler added. Hopefully, the star's next update will bring some good news.