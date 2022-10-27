RHOBH Alum Teddi Mellencamp Bares All In Latest Skin Cancer Update

Teddi Mellencamp comes from a famous family thanks to her rockstar dad, John Cougar Mellencamp. But in her adult life, the mother of three made a name for herself by appearing on the Bravo hit "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for a few seasons. Since her stint on the show, Mellencamp has remained a social media star while sharing plenty of glimpses into her life, including her ongoing experience with skin cancer. The "RHOBH" alum began sharing details of her illness in March. That month, the star posted a lengthy caption reminding her fans to get their skin checks done regularly, which her friend and former co-star Kyle Richards had urged her to do after seeing a spot on her skin. "She immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looked like melanoma and did a big removal," Mellencamp wrote in the post.

A second post revealed positive news as the reality star shared that the cancer cells were "contained in that area of my skin and have not spread any deeper!" However, the good news didn't last long. On October 11, Mellencamp told fans that her doctors found stage 2 melanoma at her checkup as she urged others to go to the doctor for regular checks. About a week later, the reality star revealed that doctors think she may be "predisposed to melanomas." She added that she would "need wide encision surgery removal and nodal mapping," and would also get two other biopsies to check other spots.