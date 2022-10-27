The Coincidence That Brought Bob Saget's Memory To Jodie Sweetin's Wedding

Bob Saget may be gone, but there's no doubt that his former "Full House" cast members are keeping his memory alive the best that they can. The comedian died on January 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, where he had performed a comedy set a few hours before his death. Once news broke that Saget had died, he received an outpouring of love, including from his television daughter, Jodie Sweetin, who played the role of Stephanie Tanner on the hit show.

The day after Saget's death, Sweetin shared a photo of herself and her "Full House" castmates, which included Saget. In the post, Sweetin lamented how they went from a TV family to a real family who comes together during tough times. "And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob," she wrote, while reminding people to "hug the people you love" in honor of Saget.

The same day, Sweetin shared another post via her "Never Thought I'd Say This" podcast account featuring a solo shot of Saget with a microphone in hand. In the caption, she described the late star as a "mensch," including a dictionary definition of the Yiddish word, a "person who can be relied on to act with honour and integrity." Now, she's sharing how her former co-star appeared to be with her in spirit on her wedding day.