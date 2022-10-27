Megan Fox Shuts Down Machine Gun Kelly Split Rumors With One Fiery Comment

You can still use Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly for your Halloween couple's costume inspo, because the gothic romancers are very much together despite recent rumors. They even put in a stylish appearance at the Time100 Gala on October 25, per People.

During her interview for the "Give Them Lala" podcast in 2020, Fox gushed about how enamored she was with her "Midnight in the Switchgrass" co-star. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said. "We're actually two halves of the same soul." When the couple announced their engagement on Instagram in January 2022, the actor described how she responded to Kelly's proposal using prose that surely tugged at the heartstrings of "Twilight" fans. "As in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes," she wrote. She also revealed that she and Kelly consumed one another's blood in celebration of the romantic occasion.

However, even this extreme demonstration of devotion wasn't enough to stave off the inevitable whispers about the couple's purported impending doom. Four months after their engagement, a source told The U.S. Sun, "Friends are worried they could be on the rocks as they have been fighting a lot and getting on each other's nerves." The insider added that Kelly's reportedly childish behavior was especially bugging Fox — but she just confirmed that she's ready to have a child with him.