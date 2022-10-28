Katy Perry Sets The Record Straight On Viral Eye Glitching Moment
Katy Perry is finally addressing the conspiracy-theory-inducing video where she seems to suffer what fans called a "glitch."
The suspected major malfunction took place while Perry was performing onstage in her Las Vegas residency, PLAY. With songs ranging from her early "I Kissed a Girl" days to her 2020 album "Smile," Perry's residency is absolutely larger than life. Literally, all of the set pieces are jumbo versions of everyday objects, including a giant toilet with rolls of toilet paper nearly as tall as Perry herself, per Rolling Stone.
In the video (which has 19 million TikTok views as of this writing), Perry holds a pose as the audience cheers for her, assumably after she ended a song. As she stands on stage, the "Teenage Dream" singer's right eyelid continually falls down and back up as she slightly attempts to keep it open with her hand. People online watching this clip immediately began theorizing how maybe Perry's clone was experiencing a glitch, or maybe Perry was overworked from her residency and experiencing a medical issue.
Alas, the KatyKat herself is responding to the wild online speculation.
Katy Perry fooled the world with her broken doll eye party trick
The conspiracy theorists can put their tin foil hats down, Katy Perry is explaining why her eye acted so strangely in the now-viral video. On October 27, the singer took to her Instagram to address the speculation directly. "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!"
Basically, Perry has somehow learned how to be able to flutter just one of her eyes while the other one stays completely open. This creates the same effect as what it looks like when a toy doll's eye mechanics have degenerated. Creepy! This party trick deceived the entire world into thinking something was genuinely wrong with the "Wide Awake" singer's eyes. Miley Cyrus actually possesses this same skill, which she showed off in an interview on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in 2016.
It seems like Perry is capitalizing on this viral attention by encouraging people to come to see PLAY live in Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, PLAY's dates at Resorts World in the city of sin have been extended until April 2023.