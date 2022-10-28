Katy Perry Sets The Record Straight On Viral Eye Glitching Moment

Katy Perry is finally addressing the conspiracy-theory-inducing video where she seems to suffer what fans called a "glitch."

The suspected major malfunction took place while Perry was performing onstage in her Las Vegas residency, PLAY. With songs ranging from her early "I Kissed a Girl" days to her 2020 album "Smile," Perry's residency is absolutely larger than life. Literally, all of the set pieces are jumbo versions of everyday objects, including a giant toilet with rolls of toilet paper nearly as tall as Perry herself, per Rolling Stone.

In the video (which has 19 million TikTok views as of this writing), Perry holds a pose as the audience cheers for her, assumably after she ended a song. As she stands on stage, the "Teenage Dream" singer's right eyelid continually falls down and back up as she slightly attempts to keep it open with her hand. People online watching this clip immediately began theorizing how maybe Perry's clone was experiencing a glitch, or maybe Perry was overworked from her residency and experiencing a medical issue.

Alas, the KatyKat herself is responding to the wild online speculation.