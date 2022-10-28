Caroline Manzo Has Some Choice Words For Teresa Giudice Amid Ongoing Feud

The friendship between Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice was prominently featured on the first few seasons of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey." However, things started to fizzle between the women during the show's 3rd season, when Manzo started to disagree with how Giudice was interacting with cast newbie, Melissa Gorga — Giudice's sister-in-law (per Screen Rant).

Later, Giudice declared via her cookbook, "Fabulicious!" that Manzo wasn't fully Italian. "Caroline is as Italian as The Olive Garden," wrote Teresa (via Bravo). Giudice, who served the majority of a 15-month prison sentence for fraud, has also accused Manzo of reporting her to the government, according to Page Six.

Following the close of season 5, Manzo decided to leave the "Real Housewives of New Jersey," but her feud with Giudice has definitely survived over the years. Just this past May, Manzo appeared on "Dear Albie," the podcast hosted by her son, and shared what would make her return to "RHONJ." "I'm just going to put it out there because I just don't give a f***," said Manzo. "I would get great pleasure to go in and just knock the s*** out of her verbally and just put [Teresa] in her place." Now, Manzo has returned to the podcasting platform to share more coarse words about her former friend.