Caroline Manzo Has Some Choice Words For Teresa Giudice Amid Ongoing Feud
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The friendship between Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice was prominently featured on the first few seasons of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey." However, things started to fizzle between the women during the show's 3rd season, when Manzo started to disagree with how Giudice was interacting with cast newbie, Melissa Gorga — Giudice's sister-in-law (per Screen Rant).
Later, Giudice declared via her cookbook, "Fabulicious!" that Manzo wasn't fully Italian. "Caroline is as Italian as The Olive Garden," wrote Teresa (via Bravo). Giudice, who served the majority of a 15-month prison sentence for fraud, has also accused Manzo of reporting her to the government, according to Page Six.
Following the close of season 5, Manzo decided to leave the "Real Housewives of New Jersey," but her feud with Giudice has definitely survived over the years. Just this past May, Manzo appeared on "Dear Albie," the podcast hosted by her son, and shared what would make her return to "RHONJ." "I'm just going to put it out there because I just don't give a f***," said Manzo. "I would get great pleasure to go in and just knock the s*** out of her verbally and just put [Teresa] in her place." Now, Manzo has returned to the podcasting platform to share more coarse words about her former friend.
Caroline Manzo believes Teresa Giudice needs to 'grow up'
Despite their long-running feud, Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice have mostly found a way to coexist. For instance, the two reality stars were presented with the opportunity to film a Super Bowl commercial for Sabra Hummus. At first, Giudice wasn't exactly an easy sell. "I was like, 'Are you f***ing kidding me?'" she admitted during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," adding, "And then I figured it was a great opportunity, of course" (via Bravo).
But now things are poised to get spicy once more. Manzo has spoken out again about her ongoing feud with Giudice, and she definitely didn't hold back. During the October 27 episode of "Dear Albie," which featured Caroline's sons Albie and Chris, they gushed about the fun time they had with Teresa's daughter, Gia Giudice, during BravoCon 2022. Caroline then chimed in, referring to her feud with Teresa as "sad" and told her to "grow the f*** up."
Later in the same podcast, Caroline spoke of her own interaction with Gia. "I had a great time with Gia, who was very respectful, went out of her way to say hello and everything. Which I would expect you boys to do as well if you saw Teresa, and I believe you did do that," said Caroline. Once Chris shared that he only saw Teresa "from a distance in the lobby," Caroline interjected, "That's what sad, like grow the f*** up everybody. Really, seriously."