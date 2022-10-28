The Accident That Sent Josh Duhamel To The ER On The Day After His Wedding

Actor Josh Duhamel is sharing some details about an irksome injury he incurred during a pre-wedding celebration. Duhamel was previously married to singer Fergie, whom he started dating in 2004 and married in 2009, per Us Weekly. But the pair called it quits in 2017 before finalizing their divorce in 2019. Following this separation, Duhamel began seeing former Miss World Audra Mari, whom he wed in September 2022.

In honor of the special day, Duhamel took to Instagram, where he posted a photo of himself and Mari standing at the altar. He also shared another image of them walking hand in hand on their big day. "What an amazing day," Duhamel wrote alongside the first post. "I feel so lucky to have so many great friends, a supporting family, and now a wife that makes it all that much better. I love you babe @audramari."

Mari also took to Instagram to share a video documenting behind-the-scenes moments from the extravagant ceremony, which took place in Fargo, North Dakota. Writing that the video was "a little sneak peek of the perfect day," Mari showed her social media followers clips of herself and Duhamel doing wedding photo shoots together and spending time with their wedding parties. But during a recent TV interview, Duhamel opened up about a mishap that took place prior to the nuptials and landed him in the ER.