The Accident That Sent Josh Duhamel To The ER On The Day After His Wedding
Actor Josh Duhamel is sharing some details about an irksome injury he incurred during a pre-wedding celebration. Duhamel was previously married to singer Fergie, whom he started dating in 2004 and married in 2009, per Us Weekly. But the pair called it quits in 2017 before finalizing their divorce in 2019. Following this separation, Duhamel began seeing former Miss World Audra Mari, whom he wed in September 2022.
In honor of the special day, Duhamel took to Instagram, where he posted a photo of himself and Mari standing at the altar. He also shared another image of them walking hand in hand on their big day. "What an amazing day," Duhamel wrote alongside the first post. "I feel so lucky to have so many great friends, a supporting family, and now a wife that makes it all that much better. I love you babe @audramari."
Mari also took to Instagram to share a video documenting behind-the-scenes moments from the extravagant ceremony, which took place in Fargo, North Dakota. Writing that the video was "a little sneak peek of the perfect day," Mari showed her social media followers clips of herself and Duhamel doing wedding photo shoots together and spending time with their wedding parties. But during a recent TV interview, Duhamel opened up about a mishap that took place prior to the nuptials and landed him in the ER.
A back injury landed Josh Duhamel in the emergency room twice around his wedding
Josh Duhamel injured himself while dancing at a pre-wedding celebration, which led to him visiting the emergency room twice. Chatting on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on October 28, 2022, the "Transformers" star explained that he began busting a move on a party bus following the rehearsal dinner for his wedding to Audra Mari. "We had music pumping in there, and I'm feeling good. So I decide I'm gonna start dancing," Duhamel said. He then grabbed onto a handle inside the bus to attempt a gymnastics-inspired move, which resulted in him straining his back. The morning of the wedding, when he "literally couldn't stand up" due to the injury, Duhamel went to the emergency room and was given medication that got him through the ceremony.
The morning after the nuptials, however, he woke up again feeling like he couldn't move, so he returned to the ER with Mari by his side. "It wasn't a great start, but I was like, 'Babe, for better or worse,'" Duhamel said. Fortunately, the lovebirds' honeymoon experience seemed to go smoothly after this incident. Mari shared a photo of their beach escape, and Duhamel posted a selfie on Instagram of himself and Mari lounging in the sun in Thailand. "What an amazing start to the rest of our lives. Thank you Thailand for all of your kindness," Duhamel captioned the image. "You will always have a special place in my heart."