Todd Chrisley Shares Honest Opinion Of Son Chase's Engagement

While all is certainly not well in the Chrisley family's world right now — thanks to Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's guilty verdict in their fraud trial — the couple's son Chase Chrisley gave the stars a reason to celebrate when he announced his engagement to his longtime love, Emmy Medders.

"I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," Chase wrote on Instagram. "You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you!" On October 5, Chase popped the question in the middle of the field at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee, per People.

Chase dated Medders for around three years before he decided to put a ring on it, with the reality show star telling Life & Style that they actually met a few years before they became romantically involved. However, Chase confessed at the time, "I think that I just had some growing up to do." According to her LinkedIn page, Medders is a personal assistant who works with kids quite frequently, so if she and Chase start a family together, their children will be in good hands. Chase recently told People that he'd ideally like to have three kids with Medders — and it sounds like Todd is going to be quite the doting grandfather.