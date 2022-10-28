Todd Chrisley Shares Honest Opinion Of Son Chase's Engagement
While all is certainly not well in the Chrisley family's world right now — thanks to Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's guilty verdict in their fraud trial — the couple's son Chase Chrisley gave the stars a reason to celebrate when he announced his engagement to his longtime love, Emmy Medders.
"I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," Chase wrote on Instagram. "You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you!" On October 5, Chase popped the question in the middle of the field at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee, per People.
Chase dated Medders for around three years before he decided to put a ring on it, with the reality show star telling Life & Style that they actually met a few years before they became romantically involved. However, Chase confessed at the time, "I think that I just had some growing up to do." According to her LinkedIn page, Medders is a personal assistant who works with kids quite frequently, so if she and Chase start a family together, their children will be in good hands. Chase recently told People that he'd ideally like to have three kids with Medders — and it sounds like Todd is going to be quite the doting grandfather.
Emmy Medders has Todd Chrisley's wholehearted approval
Todd Chrisley is notoriously opinionated about his kids' love lives. As noted by Life & Style, he didn't try to spare Chase Chrisley's feelings when talking about one of his son's past girlfriends, Brooke Noury, on a 2018 episode of "Chrisley Knows Best." The opinionated father said, "If I don't like ya, I don't like ya." Luckily for Emmy Medders, she doesn't have to worry about getting a thrashing from Todd's sharp tongue. On his "Chrisley Confessions" podcast, Todd gave his future daughter-in-law a glowing review, saying, "Thank god [Chase] just got engaged to a wonderful girl that we're in love with, and she's a young woman of faith and we're blessed with have Emmy in our family."
He also had to take some credit for Chase's happiness by sharing the typical Todd advice that he gave his son. "I told Chase 'These streets are full of h**s,'" he recalled. "I said, 'You gotta know what you're dealing with.'" But in Medders, Todd believes that Chase has found someone who has helped him grow as a person.
It likely also pleases the Chrisley patriarch that he's found someone willing to consider his wedding ideas. Medders told People that her future father-in-law has been bombarding her phone with photos of bridal gowns, and Chase revealed that Medders is basically allowing Todd to plan their wedding. It's no wonder that Todd is such a huge fan of his son's fiancée.