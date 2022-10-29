Will Smith Received Support From An Unlikely Source After Oscars Drama With Chris Rock

While Will Smith and his infamous Oscars slap have continued to face criticism from the entertainment industry, a few celebrities have demonstrated their support for the "Aladdin" actor over the last few months. During an October screening for his upcoming Apple TV+ film, "Emancipation," Smith revealed that boxer Floyd Mayweather called him non-stop following the controversial incident, per TMZ. "I want to say something also about Floyd. So, we've met each other, we've seen each other around, but we weren't, like, friends," he explained to the crowd. "And the day after the Oscars, for 10 days, he called me every day."

The "Men in Black" star went on to say that their calls consisted of the acclaimed athlete asking him if he was okay. "That was every day he called me... and it's like, that's my dude forever right there," he added. Back in March, Mayweather was one of the few celebrities to congratulate Smith on his Academy Award win on social media. Taking to Instagram at the time, the acclaimed athlete wrote, "Congratulations on your Oscar," alongside a photo of the two together.