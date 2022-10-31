Bethenny Frankel Already Walks Back On Her Kim Kardashian Praise

Bethenny Frankel can dish out criticism with the best of them. The opinionated former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" doesn't back down when she's speaking her mind.

Kim Kardashian in particular has found herself on the receiving end of the Skinnygirl founder's scrutiny on more than one occasion. Frankel told TMZ that she thinks Kardashian and her siblings are setting unrealistic beauty standards by editing the photos that they share on social media. "It's irresponsible, it's reckless, it's not inspirational, it's not aspirational — it's destructive," she said. Frankel also weighed in after fans booed Kardashian when she attended the October 9 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams. Frankel played defense for the NFL crowd, tweeting, "The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children. Football is not the superficial land of fashion."

But in a since-deleted TikTok video, Frankel did have to admit that Kardashian knows her stuff when it comes to fashion. Per Page Six, she gave the socks from Kardashian's Skims line a rave review after receiving a sample pair. "They feel very nice, they feel luxurious," she said. But now Frankel is walking back her praise — and it has nothing to do with the quality of the socks.