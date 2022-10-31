Phillies Pitcher Aaron Nola's Brother Is Also An MLB Star

Older brother Austin Nola of the San Diego Padres has had to play younger brother Aaron Nola, of the Philadelphia Phillies, several times. Their hilarious sibling rivalry is actually historical. As FTW pointed out in August 2021, Aaron was "the first player in Phillies history to face a position-playing brother" and the play was sweet for Aaron, who struck out Austin in three pitches, as captured by fans on Twitter.

To make it all even more entertaining, their dad, A.J. Nola, has been in the uncomfortable position of cheering on his sons. Who do you clap for? In a very precious moment, fans caught a photo of A.J. at a game wearing a Padres shirt underneath an open Phillies shirt while watching with his wife Stacie Nola. It's a fair compromise.

It happened again a year later when the two brothers faced each other in the National League Championship Series and A.J. told Today how unusual it was to watch his sons play against each other. "It's very surreal for us," he said. "I could hardly hear the crowd," A.J. added. "I was so locked in. It went so fast." A.J. also spoke to The Philadelphia Inquirer about his resistance to show emotion, lest one son think he's picking favorites. "I'm going to get kicked in the leg all night by my wife like 'Why didn't you clap?'" A.J. said.